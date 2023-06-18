Rath Yatra: Darpadalana’s cracked wheel axle to be affixed with clamp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of cracks in the axle of a wheel of Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana chariot, the technical core committee of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday decided to repair the axle and not replace it entirely.

While carpenters (Maharana sevayats) of Darpadalana had fixed a clamp to the axle during its construction, it will be reinforced with another U-shaped iron clamp as per the suggestion of the technical core committee, informed committee chief NC Pal. Earlier in the day, a crack was detected in the axle of the Pachuani wheel of Darpadalana. It was found a clamp was already attached near the crack. Servitors of the temple voiced concern as they feared it may create problems during the pulling of the chariot during the Rath Yatra on June 20.

Immediately after, the Maharana sevayats of the chariots started preparing a new axle for the chariot to avoid the last-minute hassle. Later in the day, a meeting led by SJTA members, the technical committee, engineers and chief carpenters of the three chariots was organised where it was decided that the axle will not be changed. Pal informed me it is not a crack but a localised normal scaling of the wood.

“And the scaling is much beyond the tumba (circular axle) of the chariot. There will be no problem because of the scaling and as it is, this axle is not the loading point of the chariot,” he said. Pal added since the wood used in construction is not seasoned, it is normal for it to scale during construction.

Stating the chariot is entirely safe, he said one more U-shaped clamp will be added near the spot. While senior servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said such instances of cracks or scaling of wood in any of the chariots should be brought to the notice of SJTA for timely intervention, the Maharana sevayats said they had already fixed a clamp during the construction process to avoid any untoward incident. Darpadalana chariot, rising up to the height of 42.3 ft, is the smallest of the three chariots.

