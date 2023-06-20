Don’t pay bills till you get proper electricity supply, Congress to people in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a scathing attack on the state government over incessant power cuts and deteriorating power supply, the Congress called upon people not to pay their electricity bills until the situation improves.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak urged people to approach the party if they receive threats of disconnection for not paying their electricity bills. He said several consumers are unable to pay their electricity bills because of the high tariff rate. On top of it, they are being made to suffer hours of power cuts amid the sweltering heatwave prevailing across the state.

Neither the state government nor Tata Power have shown any concern for problems faced by the consumers, Pattanayak said adding Congress will continue to raise the issue till the authorities are driven into action.

He demanded immediate and concrete steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state. Stating that Rs 20,000 crore was spent on development of power infrastructure in the state in the last 10 years, Pattanayak questioned where such huge sum has gone as power situation is getting worse by the day.

Meanwhile, Congress workers and leaders gheraoed GRIDCO office here to protest the frequent power outage across the state. Many workers gathered outside the GRIDCO building holding banners and raising slogans. They tried to barge into the office building by breaking barricades and scaling the walls but were prevented from doing so by security personnel deployed at the spot.

The demonstrators also hurled tomatoes at the office. Protests against unscheduled power cuts were also held at different places in the state. Locals protested power cuts at Bargarh and Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district while opposition political parties staged demonstrations across the state including Dhenkanal.

