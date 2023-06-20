Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Energy infrastructure: BJP demands CBI probe in Odisha

The memorandum alleged the state government claims to have spent Rs 20,000 crore on strengthening power infrastructure during the last 10 years.

Published: 20th June 2023 09:11 AM

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On Monday, the Bhubaneswar district unit of BJP demanded a CBI probe into the state government’s claim of investing over Rs 20,000 crore to strengthen power infrastructure in Odisha.

A delegation led by Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhavan here and demanded all energy ministers during the tenure of the BJD rule in the state should be brought under the purview of the investigation.

The memorandum alleged the state government claims to have spent Rs 20,000 crore on strengthening power infrastructure during the last 10 years. But as per Tata Power, the value of power infrastructure in the state is only around Rs 5,000 crore. “Where has the rest Rs 15,000 crore gone,” the party asked. 

The BJP further alleged Rs 15,000 crore has been spent on installation of smart and new meters. The memorandum said if this and other expenditure are taken into consideration, the total investment comes to over Rs 40,000 crore. It added that a probe by a central agency like the CBI can only bring out the truth.

