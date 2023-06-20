Similipal pools camps to create 75 strike squads   

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a bid to improve patrolling, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management on Monday merged 220 camps to create 75 striking squads even as Mayurbhanj police detained 10 persons for interrogation in connection with the killing of a forester in Upper Barhakamuda range of the protected area.

The striking squads will also be equipped with weapons to intensify anti-poaching activities. The camps have been merged to create bigger groups as part of an effective patrol strategy, PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli said. STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni said though the existing camp squads have been merged, the 220 camps will be maintained and based on threat perception, the striking squads will move among these camps.

He said each striking group will comprise 10 to 12 members who will carry out patrolling. The fresh strategy is aimed at providing better opportunity to the forest field staff in taking on the poachers. In case of the killing of forester Mathy Hansdah (40), a group of armed poachers had unleashed a deadly attack on the frontline staff at Upper Barhakamuda range and managed to escape taking advantage of a small patrolling team.

In the May 23 encounter too, the poachers, who gunned down forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena (35) of Baunsakhal beat of Na’ana range in Similipal north division, took advantage of the small patrolling team and managed to flee the spot.

Meanwhile, IG, Eastern Range Himansu Lal said the number of persons detained in connection with the killing of forester Hansdah has increased to 10 and the interrogation of suspects is in progress. Besides, he said combing operation and de-weaponising exercise are also being carried out in the entire Similipal and nearby areas. “We will ensure stern legal action against the accused involved in this crime,” he said.

