Crorepati social welfare officer in Vigilance net

BHUBANESWAR: Social welfare officer, Jayanti Behera, posted in the Women and Child Development department here was found in possession of assets worth crores including bank, insurance and postal deposits to the tune of over Rs 1.61 crore.

Vigilance officials on Thursday carried out simultaneous searches at a property owned by her at 11 locations in Balasore, Bhadrak and the state capital. Behera, earlier posted as district social welfare officer in Balasore, was also found in possession of two 3 BHK flats in the state capital, a triple-storey and a double-storey building in Ganeswarpur, a three-storey building in Firingpatna and eight plots in Balasore along with silver ornaments weighing 2.11 kg and gold jewellery and household articles worth more than Rs 7.39 lakh.

“So far, Behera has been found in possession of assets worth over Rs 5 crore. The valuation of the traced immovable assets may increase during the inquiry. Further searches are continuing and she is being examined to ascertain how she amassed such huge wealth,” said a Vigilance officer.

