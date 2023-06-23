Vigilance officers find Rs 3 crore at Nabarangpur sub-collector's residences

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers found over Rs 2.25 crore in Nabarangpur additional sub-collector Prasanta Kumar Rout’s residence at Kanan Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Rout’s wife reportedly threw six cash-stashed carton boxes onto their neighbour’s terrace and is said to have telephoned them requesting to hide the cash.

Reportedly, Rout’s family initially resisted the Vigilance officials from entering their two-storeyed house in the city. Officials waited for over 20 minutes before being let in.

“Rout's house was surrounded by our team. All the cash-stashed carton boxes were recovered from his neighbour's house,” a senior Vigilance officer told The New Indian Express.

Vigilance officers are using multiple counting machines to calculate the huge amount of cash hoarded by Rout. Officials have also uncovered gold ornaments at the OAS official’s place.

The anti-corruption agency traced Rs 77 lakh from Rout’s Nabarangpur residence.

On receiving allegations against Rout for amassing disproportionate assets, the officers searched his properties at nine locations in Nabarangpur, Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak after a search warrant was issued by Special Vigilance Court in Sundargarh.

Searches are being carried out at Rout's house in Kanan Vihar, residence and office in Nabarangpur and at his parental house in Bhadrak district's Bahudarada Village.

Officials are conducting raids at five different properties belonging to Rout’s acquaintances.

"Searches are continuing and the valuation of Prasanta Kumar Rout's movable and immovable assets is on," Vigilance Cell Division SP M Radha Krishna told the media persons in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said Rout had joined the service on July 1, 1996, and he was currently posted in Nabarangpur, one of the poorest districts of Odisha. This is the second biggest recovery of cash from a government official in the state, said sources.

In April 2022, Kartikeswar Roul, who was posted as an assistant engineer in Minor Irrigation Division in Ganjam district, was arrested by the Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets and Rs 3.41 crore cash was found during the searches at his property,

On March 3, the Additional Director of the Directorate of Mines in Bhubaneswar, Umesh Chandra Jena, was found in possession of Rs 1 crore cash and other assets. Vigilance had carried out simultaneous searches at the property of Jena over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

During searches, Jena was also found in possession of a multi-storeyed building in the capital city, three buildings and five plots in Keonjhar, gold ornaments weighing about 650 grams, one four-wheeler, among other assets.

He was arrested a day later for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 368 per cent of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

