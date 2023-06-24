Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bal Sahitya Puraskar for writer Jugal Sarangi

The book was selected on the recommendation of a three-member jury for Odia language comprising authors Phani Mohanty, Bhupen Mohapatra and Maheswar Mohanty.

Published: 24th June 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jugal Sarangi

Jugal Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Author Jugal Kishor Sarangi will be conferred this year’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his book ‘Jejenka Gapa Ganthili’. This was announced by Sahitya Akademi on Friday. ‘Jejenka Galpa Ganthili’ is a book of stories published in 2018.

Sarangi will receive a copper plaque and a cash reward of Rs 50,000 at a special function to be held in New Delhi later this year. A native of Sindhekela village in Balangir district, Sarangi is not just a children’s writer but also a lyricist with All India Radio.

The executive board of Sahitya Akademi met under the chairmanship of President Madhav Kaushik and approved the selection of 22 writers in various languages including Sarangi for the award. The book was selected on the recommendation of a three-member jury for the Odia language comprising authors Phani Mohanty, Bhupen Mohapatra and Maheswar Mohanty.

Sarangi’s book was also shortlisted for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar in 2021 but could not win. Residing in Titilagarh, the 78-year-old author has been writing books for children for the last 30 years. Having worked for the School and Mass Education department as an inspector of schools, his first book was ‘Asare Pile Asa’.

ALSO READ | Sahitya Akademi announces winners of Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Yuva Puraskar

Sarangi writes both in Odia and Koshali languages. “It was during my tenure as a school inspector that I started writing books for children. I strongly believe if children smile, the world smiles,” said the author, who has been distributing children’s books among schools and orphanages free of cost. Currently the vice-president of All India Children Literary Foundation, Kolkata, he also helps children of Singhakhamana High School at Balangir publish a children’s magazine ‘Mathakhai’ by themselves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jugal Sarangi Bal Sahitya Puraskar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp