National Green Tribunal team visits Sikharchandi hills of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A four-member team of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday visited Sikharchandi hills where the Tribunal has put ongoing construction activities on hold citing possible damage to the local bio-diversity and endangered plant species of the area.

The team headed by an official of chief conservator of forest (CCF) rank visited the site during noon. Khurda collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, a scientist of regional directorate of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the regional officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) were part of the team.

The members were accompanied by officials of Chandaka Forest Division, WATCO as well as members of Maa Sikharchandi Anchalika Suraksha Samiti, an outfit that has been strongly opposing alleged damage to flora of the hills for development activities in the area as planned by the government.

Members of the samiti claimed during the team’s visit, roots of a red-sander tree were found at the site where work on a water storage facility was being executed. NGT had ordered formation of the four-member joint committee during its June 12 order to look into reports of violation of the Forest Act in implementation of the project on the hills.

