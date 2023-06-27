BJD trains gun on Pradhan, questions his contribution to Dhenkanal-Angul  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The war of words between the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the BJD further intensified on Monday with the latter questioning his contribution to the development of Dhenkanal and Angul districts in the last nine years.

In a scathing attack on Pradhan, BJD MP from Dhenkanal Mahesh Sahu alleged that the Union minister has commitment for Madhya Pradesh and Bihar from where he had been elected to the Rajya Sabha. The minister is helping these two states, but has done nothing for Dhenkanal-Angul. “You only come to the state to do politics when elections are around,” Sahu said.

Alleging that Dhenkanal and Angul have not benefited in any way after Pradhan became the Union minister, the BJD MP alleged that the national highway between Cuttack and Sambalpur has become a death trap. “It has become a torture to pass through Angul and Dhenkanal on this national highway, but what have you done for its development during the last nine years,” he asked.

Referring to the lack of any development in the railway sector in these two districts, Sahu alleged that Talcher railway station continues to be a goods station. The BJD MP claimed that the railway gets highest revenue from these two districts, but the minister has failed to do anything.

Sahu pointed out that many areas in these two districts are yet to be covered by telecom and banking services. “You are the Union education minister, can you say how many central schools and Navodaya Vidyalayas have been opened in these two districts during your tenure,” he asked.

Stating that the state government is transforming schools under the 5T initiative, Sahu asked whether Pradhan has been able to upgrade even his own village school to 5T standard. As the petroleum minister, Pradhan had also failed to do any development work for these two districts, he added.

People of Dhenkanal and Angul have given land for the establishment of MCL and Nalco but a majority of them are yet to get a job, he said and targeted the minister for remaining silent on the alleged corruption in MCL.

