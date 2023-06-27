Free run for private buses in Bhubaneswar despite govt crackdown

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The private bus involved in a road accident in Ganjam, in which 11 people lost their lives, did not have a valid permit or insurance and was carrying passengers beyond its stipulated limit.

Transport department’s initial investigation reveals the 22-seater private bus bearing registration number (OR-10-A-6875) had a stage carriage permit to operate between Padmanabhapur and Chikiti in Ganjam district. The permit is valid till October 6, 2023.

However, the bus was carrying 34 passengers - wedding party guests - without obtaining the special permit for contract carriage. The bus owner should have applied for a special permit on Vahan portal before carrying the passengers on contract.

“The process of obtaining a special permit for a bus is fully automated and available on Vahan portal. If fitness and insurance documents are up to date, then an owner can avail a special permit at his fingertips,” said a senior official of the department. The owner of the ill-fated bus possibly did not apply for the special permit as insurance of the passenger vehicle had expired on April 13.

Police said the private bus which collided head-on with an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus near Digapahandi at around 1 am on Monday was issued registration way back on March 26, 1998. This has raised questions as per why the vehicle was issued a fitness certificate after 15 years.

In 2022-23, the department has cancelled fitness certificates of 1,709 commercial vehicles including buses.

After a crowded bus plunged into Mahanadi river in November 1998 claiming 47 lives, the state government had decided not to renew fitness certificate of buses older than 15 years. However, private bus owners filed a petition in Orissa High Court against the government’s decision. The court directed the government to carry out joint inspection of buses older than 10 years by motor vehicle inspectors and deputy commissioners of the Transport department before issuing fitness certificate.

“Currently, joint inspection is carried out of buses older than 10 years. In a special drive launched by the department from April to December last year, 312 buses were found to be violating permit conditions in various districts of the state and e-challans were issued against the owners,” department sources said. Of them, 14 permit violations each were detected in Rourkela, Sambalpur and Koraput districts and 13 each in Kalahandi, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts.

Around 67 e-challans have been issued against stage carriage and contract carriage vehicles between January 23 and May 23 this year for violating permit conditions. The department seized about 37 buses in the last three to four months for either plying without permit or for violating the condition.

