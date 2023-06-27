Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ruling party seeking bribe from beneficiaries of PMAY scheme in Odisha: BJP

BJP on Monday alleged the ruling BJD is collecting Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 from allottees.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Even as the state government has started issuing work orders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) after two years of delay, the BJP on Monday alleged the ruling BJD is collecting Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 from allottees.

BJP state general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told media persons here his party has been receiving complaints from different districts that BJD is collecting money from beneficiaries before issuing work orders. Alleging selection of beneficiaries, which took more than three years, was not done in a fair manner, Harichandan said the government invited objections from the public following massive protests by the BJP to the final list prepared in 2019. 

Grievance boxes were put up in all gram panchayats and blocks. While the complaints received from the public were not disclosed, action taken to address the grievances and elimination ineligible beneficiaries were not known till the distribution of work orders. “We have been alleging selection was not done properly and the final list prepared by the government has not been approved by gram sabhas (village committees). We have every reason to believe house allotments have been made on party lines with an eye on the 2024 elections,” Harichandan said.

