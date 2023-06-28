BJD attacks Aparajita Sarangi over performance as MP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday launched a strong counterattack on BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi questioning her performance as Bhubaneswar MP in the last four years.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Srimoyee Mishra stated that during the last four years Sarangi had failed to resolve even a single problem of the people in the capital city.

Stating that the national highway in front of the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar has been facing acute waterlogging for last several years, Mishra said people face immense problems during the rains as the road gets submerged. Similarly, the NH work from Bhubaneswar to Khurda is going on for the last four years putting commuters in a lot of difficulties. Besides, the roads to connect the national highway from Janla and Patrapada have remained half-constructed and overbridges are incomplete, she said.

Mishra said the MP had claimed these projects were her priority and she should specify when these works will be completed. She also stated the Bhubaneswar Capital Region Outer Ring Road project has not started. The MP has done nothing for expansion of banking and telecom network in the outskirts of her constituency.

Alleging that the Bhubaneswar MP was busy politicking and posing hurdles in the development works initiated by the state government during the last four years, Mishra said that Sarangi also wanted to scuttle the Srimandir heritage project work at Puri. Sarangi was behind a PIL filed in the Supreme Court to stop the Jagannath temple beautification project. But she failed and the apex court imposed a fine of `1 lakh on the person who had filed the PIL, Mishra said.

Mishra accused the Bhubaneswar MP of trying to stop the Ekamra Kshetra development work in Bhubaneswar. “Sarangi has conspired as a result of which the Lingaraj Temple ordinance of the state government is yet to be approved by the Centre. The ordinance will benefit the sevayats and streamline the functioning of temple. But, the Bhubaneswar MP is always busy with self-propagation,” she stated.

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday launched a strong counterattack on BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi questioning her performance as Bhubaneswar MP in the last four years. Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Srimoyee Mishra stated that during the last four years Sarangi had failed to resolve even a single problem of the people in the capital city. Stating that the national highway in front of the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar has been facing acute waterlogging for last several years, Mishra said people face immense problems during the rains as the road gets submerged. Similarly, the NH work from Bhubaneswar to Khurda is going on for the last four years putting commuters in a lot of difficulties. Besides, the roads to connect the national highway from Janla and Patrapada have remained half-constructed and overbridges are incomplete, she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mishra said the MP had claimed these projects were her priority and she should specify when these works will be completed. She also stated the Bhubaneswar Capital Region Outer Ring Road project has not started. The MP has done nothing for expansion of banking and telecom network in the outskirts of her constituency. Alleging that the Bhubaneswar MP was busy politicking and posing hurdles in the development works initiated by the state government during the last four years, Mishra said that Sarangi also wanted to scuttle the Srimandir heritage project work at Puri. Sarangi was behind a PIL filed in the Supreme Court to stop the Jagannath temple beautification project. But she failed and the apex court imposed a fine of `1 lakh on the person who had filed the PIL, Mishra said. Mishra accused the Bhubaneswar MP of trying to stop the Ekamra Kshetra development work in Bhubaneswar. “Sarangi has conspired as a result of which the Lingaraj Temple ordinance of the state government is yet to be approved by the Centre. The ordinance will benefit the sevayats and streamline the functioning of temple. But, the Bhubaneswar MP is always busy with self-propagation,” she stated.