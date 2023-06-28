Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD attacks Aparajita Sarangi over performance as MP

The MP has done nothing for expansion of banking and telecom network in the outskirts of her constituency. 

Published: 28th June 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD on Tuesday launched a strong counterattack on BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi questioning her performance as Bhubaneswar MP in the last four years.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Srimoyee Mishra stated that during the last four years Sarangi had failed to resolve even a single problem of the people in the capital city.

Stating that the national highway in front of the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar has been facing acute waterlogging for last several years, Mishra said people face immense problems during the rains as the road gets submerged. Similarly, the NH work from Bhubaneswar to Khurda is going on for the last four years putting commuters in a lot of difficulties. Besides, the roads to connect the national highway from Janla and Patrapada have remained half-constructed and overbridges are incomplete, she said.

Mishra said the MP had claimed these projects were her priority and she should specify when these works will be completed. She also stated the Bhubaneswar Capital Region Outer Ring Road project has not started. The MP has done nothing for expansion of banking and telecom network in the outskirts of her constituency. 

Alleging that the Bhubaneswar MP was busy politicking and posing hurdles in the development works initiated by the state government during the last four years, Mishra said that Sarangi also wanted to scuttle the Srimandir heritage project work at Puri. Sarangi was behind a PIL filed in the Supreme Court to stop the Jagannath temple beautification project. But she failed and the apex court imposed a fine of `1 lakh on the person who had filed the PIL, Mishra said.

Mishra accused the Bhubaneswar MP of trying to stop the Ekamra Kshetra development work in Bhubaneswar. “Sarangi has conspired as a result of which the Lingaraj Temple ordinance of the state government is yet to be approved by the Centre. The ordinance will benefit the sevayats and streamline the functioning of temple. But, the Bhubaneswar MP is always busy with self-propagation,” she stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD BJP Aparajita Sarangi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp