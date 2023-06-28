Board of Secondary Education uploads revised admit cards for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test exams 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday declared that the revised admit cards of candidates who are going to appear for the second Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2022 on July 1, have been uploaded on the board’s official website.

“Candidates can download their revised admit cards from the website. Those who are unable to download their admit cards through their registration numbers and registered mobile numbers, can download them by entering their name along with their father’s name,” the press release by the BSE stated.

Due to defective form fill-up, examination centres of some of the candidates had been fixed in two different districts for two papers. After receiving complaints from the candidates, the BSE Odisha tried to sort out the problem as far as practicable. The revised admit cards of such candidates have accordingly been uploaded on the board’s website, the release stated.

Meanwhile, no information about the number of revised admit cards could be received from BSE president Ramasish Hazra and vice-president Nihar Mohanty.

Several candidates had tweeted about the errors in their admit cards to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, School and Mass Education department, BSE and Mo Sarkar handle of the state government two days back.

However, authorities of the BSE ruled out any irregularity on their part and blamed it on the faulty online form fill-up process adopted by the students. The board then came up with a control room to resolve the issue.

