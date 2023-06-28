Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack Municipal Corporation council marred by corporators’ protests 

Wrapping black towels on their shoulders and holding earthern pitchers, the BJP corporators wanted to know why ‘Jal Chhatra’ was not provided in the summer season.

Published: 28th June 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 14th council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday drowned in chaotic scenes with Congress and BJP corporators raising various issues of irregularities and demanding cancellation of tender awarded to a private agency for providing manpower to the civic body.

Corporators of both Congress and BJP raised their voice against the alleged corrupt practice of the CMC in awarding tender to Swarna Devi Agency for providing manpower to the civic body towards carrying out various works.

Holding placards, the Opposition corporators alleged that the CMC showed undue favour to proprietor of Swarna Devi Agency since her husband worked as a work sarkar for the civic body. “The civic body authorities are showing undue favour to Swarna Devi Agency with malafide intention. Stop the corrupt practice towards empanelling service providers for repair, renovation and maintenance works of CMC,” the corporators demanded.

Meanwhile, some senior BJD corporators also stood in support of the Opposition corporators. They also raised the question as to why the civic body is taking decision without tabling proposal for carrying out different works in the standing committees concerned. 

Wrapping black towels on their shoulders and holding earthern pitchers, the BJP corporators wanted to know why ‘Jal Chhatra’ was not provided in the summer season.

Since the Opposition corporators protested vehemently, mayor Subhas Singh adjourned the council meeting for one hour. The meeting resumed later after commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan assured the corporators of looking into the matter.

TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation
Comments

