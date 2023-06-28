Khallikote varsity to wait for UGC nod to issue original certificates

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the first PG batch of Khallikote unitary university students is set to pass out in a few days, the institution has decided to give them their original certificates only after getting the recognition under section 2(f) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act. For the time being, they will be provided with just the mark sheets of all the semesters and provisional pass certificates.

Khallikote University was formed in 2021. However, it is yet to get recognition under sections 2(f) and 12(b) of the UGC Act. According to UGC norms, every university established by a state or Central act has to be recognised by the UGC in accordance with the regulations made under the Act.

Though the unitary university had submitted its papers to the UGC soon after its formation in 2021 seeking recognition under section 2(f) of the UGC Act, the process has been delayed. Sources said the application file of the university is currently pending for clearance at the UGC secretary level. Recently, the UGC had written to the university and Higher Education department seeking clarification on the university’s status.

File photo of Khallikote Unitary University I EXPRESS

The unitary university has not yet found a place in the list of state universities on the UGC website which has led to students questioning its authenticity. They are also apprehensive that certificates without UGC recognition might have an impact on their admissions for higher degrees and competitive examinations.

But, Vice-Chancellor PK Mohanty clarified that the delay in provision of original certificates will not have an impact on students’ further studies as the university has been formed by the state government and there is a gazette notification in this regard.

Mohanty added that the university controller of examinations has readied all the necessary certificates and grade sheets that will be provided to students once the academic session ends.

“We are hopeful of getting the 2(f) recognition soon and after that the original degree certificates will be prepared with the name of the university, its logo and act and statutes under which the university has been formed,” he said.

