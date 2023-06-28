Odisha Administrative Service officer Prashant Rout given compulsory retirement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday ordered the compulsory retirement of Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Prashant Rout, former additional sub-collector of Nabarangpur, who was arrested recently in a disproportionate assets case.

A release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that action has been taken against Rout as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for involvement in corruption cases. The chief minister has always taken such action against persons involved in corrupt practices based on his policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, it added.

According to the CMO, an investigation is going on against Rout in four corruption cases. Besides, a departmental inquiry has also been started against the officer.

Vigilance had seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 3 crore from his residences in Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur during simultaneous searches on June 23. He was arrested on June 24 for allegedly accumulating more than `5 crores, 506 per cent of his known sources of income.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday ordered the compulsory retirement of Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Prashant Rout, former additional sub-collector of Nabarangpur, who was arrested recently in a disproportionate assets case. A release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that action has been taken against Rout as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for involvement in corruption cases. The chief minister has always taken such action against persons involved in corrupt practices based on his policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, it added. According to the CMO, an investigation is going on against Rout in four corruption cases. Besides, a departmental inquiry has also been started against the officer. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vigilance had seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 3 crore from his residences in Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur during simultaneous searches on June 23. He was arrested on June 24 for allegedly accumulating more than `5 crores, 506 per cent of his known sources of income.