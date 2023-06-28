Tomato prices touch the sky within 24 hours

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As prices of tomatoes touched a new high across the country, the people of Odisha are also feeling the pinch. An overnight doubling of the price of the vegetable has taken consumers by surprise. An essential vegetable in every kitchen, the price of tomato has skyrocketed from Rs 50 to Rs 100 a kg in less than 24 hours.

Tomato which was selling at Rs 20 a kg till the end of May, started showing upward trend from the first week of June and increased to Rs 30 in the second week. The vegetable was available at Rs 40 a kg till last week before the price shot up to Rs 50.

Attributing the sudden surge in the price to low production and non-availability in source markets, secretary of Chhatra Bazaar Byabasayee Sangha Debendra Sahu told TNIE that supply has become scarce and unable to meet the high demand in the state.

A week ago four to five truckloads (each carrying 16 to 20 tonnes) of tomatoes were unloaded daily at Chhatra Bazaar, a major vegetable market catering to the need of Cuttack city and nearby districts. Presently, only around one truck is arriving in the market and that too carrying other vegetables along with tomatoes. This has jacked up the prices to a maximum, he said.

“The price of tomato at source markets was Rs 500 per tray of 25 kg (Rs 2,000 per quintal) till the end of May. Now the ruling price is about Rs 7,500 per quintal, a 15-time jump or 1,500 per cent rise. This is bound to affect the consuming markets,” Sahu said.

Similar is the situation at Aiginia, the wholesale vegetable market of the capital city Bhubaneswar and other major markets of the state.

Himansu Sekhar Swain, a retail vegetable trader of Sukarpur bazaar near Salipur, told this paper that there was a sudden increase of Rs 500 in a 25 kg tray. A tray of tomatoes was available at Rs 1,300 till Monday but now costs Rs 1,880.

Odisha is the fifth largest producer of tomatoes after Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, but it is largely a winter crop here. In summer and monsoon months, it has to depend on supply from other states. With rains causing extensive crop damage in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, the supply to Odisha is presently solely from Karnataka. “The tomato price will remain high till Nashik (Maharashtra) tomato arrives in the market in August,” Sahu said.

