Home Cities Bhubaneswar

7 bids for 5 coal blocks of Odisha

The coal blocks of Odisha which have got response from bidders are Badibahal, Kundanali Lubri, Machhakata (revised), Sakhigopal B Kakurhi and Meenakshi West.

Published: 29th June 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Coal, Coal mine worker

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven bids have been received for five coal blocks of Odisha in the seventh round of auction under which 103 coal and lignite mines are for sale. Only 35 bidders including five public sector companies have shown interest in the ongoing round of auction for 18 coal mines, said a statement of the Ministry of Coal.

The coal blocks of Odisha which have got responses from bidders are Badibahal, Kundanali Lubri, Machhakata (revised), Sakhigopal B Kakurhi and Meenakshi West. The first four blocks have received a single bid while Meenakshi West has got three bids. The five coal blocks are partially explored, sources said.

The auction process of 103 coal mines was launched by the Ministry of Coal on March 29, 2023. The last date for submission of technical bids was June 27, 2023. As part of the auction process, technical bids comprising online and offline bid documents were opened on June 28, 2023. 

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee and qualified bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on MSTC portal shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coal blocks bids Odisha Ministry of Coal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp