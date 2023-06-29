Odisha man thrashes friend to death, fakes ignorance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 38-year-old betel shop owner allegedly thrashed his friend to death and even tried to hoodwink the police and the deceased’s family by portraying the murder as an accident before the law caught up with him.

Accused Bikash Mohapatra of Siripur Sabar Sahi had roughed up the victim Amit Mohapatra and his friend Laxmidhar Nayak on June 21. Presuming that Nayak had died and there were no witnesses to the brawl, he helped Mohapatra’s family and gave false accounts of the incident. It was only when Nayak recovered from his injuries that the fact came to the fore.

Police said the betel shop owner had taken a loan from Kanungo, a cooperative bank employee from the Jagamara area. The two knew each other. On June 21 night, Kanungo along with Nayak went to Siripur market and asked Mohapatra to return his money. A heated exchange broke out between them. The trio was under the influence of alcohol.

Mohapatra then launched a ferocious attack on Kanungo and Nayak leaving them unconscious. A few passers-by noticed Nayak lying on the road and rushed him to Capital Hospital. He was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, the passers-by were not able to notice Kanungo who was lying in another part of the area which was dark. Presuming Nayak to be dead, the accused telephoned Kanungo’s wife and told that her husband was under the influence of alcohol and was lying on the road.

When Kanungo’s family members arrived at the spot, he even accompanied them to their house and later to the hospital. The bank staff, however, was declared dead. The accused was present in the hospital on June 22 morning when the inquest was carried out.

Khandagiri police which registered a case of unnatural death came to know Nayak was also admitted to Capital Hospital the same night and quizzed him to establish that Mohapatra had attacked them. The autopsy report indicated Kanungo had sustained fractures in his ribs before his death. Police turned it into a murder case and arrested Mohapatra.

