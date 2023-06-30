Need to beef up security in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Union Minister to CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after two forest personnel were gunned down by armed poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav has written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stressing on the need to step up intelligence network, patrolling, combing operation in the protected area to contain any such attempts in the future.

Yadav’s communique to the government was based on the suggestions and recommendations made by a three-member Central team that visited STR to take stock of the situation after the two incidents. In the letter the minister mentioned that the high-level team led by the director general of Forests and special secretary, MoEF&CC visited Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and submitted a detailed report highlighting issues requiring immediate attention for compliance. Utmost efforts are required for stepping up measures to contain any such attempt which could further escalate the situation in the tiger reserve, the letter stated.

Stating that Odisha is one of the important tiger range states of the country harbouring the unique melanistic tiger in Similipal, he said it is necessary to make concentrated efforts to uphold conservation initiatives. The minister also assured Centre’s cooperation and continued support to the state for the cause of wildlife conservation and the forest front-line brave-hearts.

The three-member team from the MoEFCC visited the STR on June 21 and submitted a report to the Ministry after armed poachers killed forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena and forester Mathy Hansda on May 22 and June 17 respectively. A poacher was also reportedly killed by the forest officials in combing operation in May.

STR field director and Baripada RCCF Prakash Chand Gogineni said 20 persons have already been arrested from nearby villages in connection with killing of the two forest staff during night patrolling. Further investigation is in progress.

As part of protection measure, Gogineni said they have already formed striking squads and received directive from the government to form joint task force involving forest personnel and police to improve security. “A comprehensive action plan is also being worked out to improve community participation in conservation and crackdown on those possessing illegal firearms,” the STR field director said.

BHUBANESWAR: Days after two forest personnel were gunned down by armed poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav has written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stressing on the need to step up intelligence network, patrolling, combing operation in the protected area to contain any such attempts in the future. Yadav’s communique to the government was based on the suggestions and recommendations made by a three-member Central team that visited STR to take stock of the situation after the two incidents. In the letter the minister mentioned that the high-level team led by the director general of Forests and special secretary, MoEF&CC visited Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and submitted a detailed report highlighting issues requiring immediate attention for compliance. Utmost efforts are required for stepping up measures to contain any such attempt which could further escalate the situation in the tiger reserve, the letter stated. Stating that Odisha is one of the important tiger range states of the country harbouring the unique melanistic tiger in Similipal, he said it is necessary to make concentrated efforts to uphold conservation initiatives. The minister also assured Centre’s cooperation and continued support to the state for the cause of wildlife conservation and the forest front-line brave-hearts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The three-member team from the MoEFCC visited the STR on June 21 and submitted a report to the Ministry after armed poachers killed forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena and forester Mathy Hansda on May 22 and June 17 respectively. A poacher was also reportedly killed by the forest officials in combing operation in May. STR field director and Baripada RCCF Prakash Chand Gogineni said 20 persons have already been arrested from nearby villages in connection with killing of the two forest staff during night patrolling. Further investigation is in progress. As part of protection measure, Gogineni said they have already formed striking squads and received directive from the government to form joint task force involving forest personnel and police to improve security. “A comprehensive action plan is also being worked out to improve community participation in conservation and crackdown on those possessing illegal firearms,” the STR field director said.