Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nothing wrong if CM Naveen entrusts officers to meet people: BJD vice-president

Countering the opposition attack on the chief minister, Acharya, also the national spokesperson of the BJD, told mediapersons that there has been no delegation or transfer of power. 

Published: 30th June 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Prasanna Acharya (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal vice-president Prasanna Acharya on Thursday said there is nothing abnormal in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik entrusting officers with different responsibilities as the head of the government.

Countering the opposition attack on the chief minister, Acharya, also the national spokesperson of the BJD, told mediapersons that there has been no delegation or transfer of power.  “The chief minister entrusts people with different responsibilities in the government as he has the Constitutional right to assign any government officer any work,” he added.

Stating that the chief minister has also instructed ministers, the chief secretary and other officials to interact with the people directly to solve their problems, Acharya said, “a non-issue is being made an issue by the opposition political parties for politics. People are happy that the government is reaching out to them.” 

Referring to the letter by the Union Ministry of Personnel directing the chief secretary to take action for the alleged violation of conduct rules by an IAS officer of Odisha cadre, Acharya said it is a normal process. He dismissed the letter as unimportant. Targeting the Opposition political parties for raising such a hue and cry over the issue, Acharya said he fails to understand where is the Constitutional crisis.

“Development is the only agenda of the Naveen Patnaik government because of which people have reposed faith on the party for five consecutive terms,” the former Rajya Sabha member said adding, the Opposition should focus on serving the people without making such baseless allegations. Acharya said that the issue will have no impact on the next elections.

However, the opposition BJP and Congress continued its tirade against the 5T secretary on the day. Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged the ruling party MPs and MLAs are treating the 5T secretary as God and do not have the voice to oppose him. 

Congress  MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said ministers and MLAs are to be blamed for 5T secretary’s visits to different districts. Instead of raising their voice, they’re extending thanks and support to him, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prasanna Acharya BJD Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp