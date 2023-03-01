Kapileswar temple shut for 4th day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: UNCERTAINTY looms over reopening of Kapileswar temple in Old town which has remained shut since last four days following the Handi Bhanga ritual fiasco between Khuntia and Malia sevayats of the shrine.

A meeting was held between the Kapileswar temple trust members, representatives of both the sevayat sects, IIC of Lingaraj police station and sub-collector in this regard on Tuesday. It was decided that the temple will reopen from Wednesday for only three hours in a day - 7 am to 10 am - for a few basic rituals and then be locked by the district administration again, but the Malia sevayats did not relent.

Abani Patnaik, member of the temple trust, said for the sake of continuation of the rituals, members of both the sects proposed that while Malia sevayats will perform the bathing and besha rituals, Khuntia sevayats will offer the ‘Ballav Bhoga’ to the presiding deity and other deities in the temple, which was agreed upon by the trust and district administration at the meeting.

“The rituals will be completed within the three hours and we decided that this will be the initial arrangement till a permanent solution is reached upon. Although Malia sevayats were party to the agreement, they did not give their written assurance till Tuesday evening,” he added.

