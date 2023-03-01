Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Class 12 exams today, agitating teachers agree to take part

Around 3.57 lakh students will appear the exams in offline mode

Published: 01st March 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2023 of Plus II final year students will begin on Wednesday amid tight vigil to check malpractice and ensure smooth conduct of the test.  Around 3.57 lakh students, 3.38 lakh regular and 17,702 ex-regular, from 1,590 higher secondary schools will appear for the exams in offline mode.

As many as 2,33,855 students from Arts, 93,894 from Science and 24,331 from Commerce have been enrolled for the exams. Besides, little over 5,800 students have also been enrolled for the exams in vocational studies. Students of 445 HHSs, including self-financing institutes, where there is no provision for setting up exam centres, have been tagged to their nearby centres.  

The exam will be held for the Odia paper of Science stream on the first day and Arts and Commerce streams on the second day. Exam for the vocational studies will commence on March 3.  Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) officials said the exam will take place in two phases from March 1 to 10 and March 20 to April 5. Question papers of all sittings in the first phase have been dispatched to all 202 examination hubs. The provision of CCTV monitoring of exam halls has also been made in all 1,145 examination centres to prevent malpractice and make the examination process transparent, said CHSE controller of examinations Ashok Kumar Nayak. 

Besides, flying squads comprising education officials and teachers have been formed to check on the higher secondary schools. The squads have been formed at hub and zonal level, while central squads will also make surprise visit, Nayak said. Meanwhile, the School and Mass Education department and the CHSE heaved a sigh of relief after the agitating 662 category teachers agreed to participate in the Plus II examination invigilation, from Friday. 

The teachers’ association that had been staging protest in the state capital seeking equal grade pay, pension and remuneration at par with 7th pay commission recommendation, took a decision to extend conditional support in smooth conduct of the exams after a discussion with the government on Tuesday. 

“Realising that our demands are genuine, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to discuss the points we have raised and take a decision between March 10 and 12. Accordingly, we have decided to cooperate in examination invigilation and management. However, the token protest at Mahatma Gandhi marg will continue and we will request the state government to resolve our issues by March 12,” said association convenor Golak Nayak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class 12 exam AHSE Odisha
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp