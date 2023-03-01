Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen asks BJD leaders to work for unity

On March 5, Biju Babu’s birth anniversary, party workers will take oath to work for a new Odisha

Published: 01st March 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked party leaders and workers to dedicate themselves to the service of people as a mark of tribute to legendary Biju Patnaik. In a message before the birth anniversary of Biju Babu on March 5, the chief minister said the party workers will attend programmes across the state and take an oath to work with dedication to build a strong, prosperous and new Odisha. The birth anniversary of the former chief minister is observed as Panchayati Raj Day by the state government. 

The highlight of the programmes to be organised by the party will be a debate, essay, drawing and painting competition on ‘Nabina Odisha’ (new Odisha) at every constituency of the state from March 5 to March 25. Youth and student wings of BJD will organise it, and the winners will be awarded at a function on April 17.

As per the programmes for the day finalised by BJD, ‘prabhat pheri’ will be organised at 6 am and floral tributes will be offered to Biju Patnaik at his statue here. It will be followed by the distribution of fruits at hospitals, orphanages, old age homes and other shelters. A number of other social service programmes will also be held. Cycle rallies will be organised at every constituency at 8.30 am by the student wing of the party. At least 200 workers will take part in each 5-km cycle rally.

Stating that Biju Babu symbolised selfless service, the chief minister said that elected representatives, party workers and leaders will attend public meetings to be held from 4 pm onwards in all constituencies. The participants will take oath at these meetings to dedicate themselves to the service of the people while strengthening party unity as disciplined workers. Contemporaries of Biju Babu, his associates and followers will also be felicitated at these meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp