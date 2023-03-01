Odisha CM Naveen asks BJD leaders to work for unity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked party leaders and workers to dedicate themselves to the service of people as a mark of tribute to legendary Biju Patnaik. In a message before the birth anniversary of Biju Babu on March 5, the chief minister said the party workers will attend programmes across the state and take an oath to work with dedication to build a strong, prosperous and new Odisha. The birth anniversary of the former chief minister is observed as Panchayati Raj Day by the state government.

The highlight of the programmes to be organised by the party will be a debate, essay, drawing and painting competition on ‘Nabina Odisha’ (new Odisha) at every constituency of the state from March 5 to March 25. Youth and student wings of BJD will organise it, and the winners will be awarded at a function on April 17.

As per the programmes for the day finalised by BJD, ‘prabhat pheri’ will be organised at 6 am and floral tributes will be offered to Biju Patnaik at his statue here. It will be followed by the distribution of fruits at hospitals, orphanages, old age homes and other shelters. A number of other social service programmes will also be held. Cycle rallies will be organised at every constituency at 8.30 am by the student wing of the party. At least 200 workers will take part in each 5-km cycle rally.

Stating that Biju Babu symbolised selfless service, the chief minister said that elected representatives, party workers and leaders will attend public meetings to be held from 4 pm onwards in all constituencies. The participants will take oath at these meetings to dedicate themselves to the service of the people while strengthening party unity as disciplined workers. Contemporaries of Biju Babu, his associates and followers will also be felicitated at these meetings.

