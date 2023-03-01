Odisha: Elections to Atabira, Hindol NACs on April 3

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The elections to Atabira and Hindol notified area councils (NACs) will be held on April 3, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday. The tenure of Atabira NAC in Bargarh district and Hindol NAC in Dhenkanal will end on April 12. Voters will elect councillors and chairpersons for these two NACs directly while the election to the post vice-chairperson will be held on April 19. While Atabira NAC has 16 wards, there are 12 wards in Hindol.

Announcing the election schedule at a media conference here, SEC AP Padhi said that the detailed election process will be notified by the respective election officers on March 3, 2023. Candidates can file their nomination papers with the concerned election officer from March 9 to 15.

The SEC said nomination papers of candidates will be scrutinised on March 17, while the last date for withdrawal has been set on March 20. The polling will be held on April 3, while the counting of votes and declaration of results will be made on April 5. The model code of conduct in the two NAC areas came into effect from Tuesday and will remain in force till completion of vote counting on April 5.

