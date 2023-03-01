Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Elections to Atabira, Hindol NACs on April 3

The elections to Atabira and Hindol notified area councils (NACs) will be held on April 3, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday.

Published: 01st March 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

VOTERS, VOTE, VOTING

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The elections to Atabira and Hindol notified area councils (NACs) will be held on April 3, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday. The tenure of Atabira NAC in Bargarh district and Hindol NAC in Dhenkanal will end on April 12. Voters will elect councillors and chairpersons for these two NACs directly while the election to the post vice-chairperson will be held on April 19. While Atabira NAC has 16 wards, there are 12 wards in Hindol.

Announcing the election schedule at a media conference here, SEC AP Padhi said that the detailed election process will be notified by the respective election officers on March 3, 2023. Candidates can file their nomination papers with the concerned election officer from March 9 to 15. 

The SEC said nomination papers of candidates will be scrutinised on March 17, while the last date for withdrawal has been set on March 20. The polling will be held on April 3, while the counting of votes and declaration of results will be made on April 5. The model code of conduct in the two NAC areas came into effect from Tuesday and will remain in force till completion of vote counting on April 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atabira Hindol NACs
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp