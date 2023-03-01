Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha govt to stop mining of khondalite from Parabhadi hill

A higher official of the Odisha Mining Corporation said the corporation has already intimated the ASI that it would stop stone mining at Parabhadi hill for continuation of the excavation work.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS Buddhist archaeological remains continue to be excavated from the ancient Parabhadi hill, the state government has decided to stop khondalite quarrying at the site for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the work.

The state government had two years back leased out the hill at Sukhuapada in Jajpur district to the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to mine khondalite stones for the Puri redevelopment project under Augmentation Basic Amenities & Development of Heritage & Architecture at Puri (ABADHA) scheme. 

In the last 10 days, the ASI (Puri circle) has excavated a 15-ft-high stupa, believed to be of 7th or 8th century, and several broken Buddhist images from the top of the hill that lies close to Lalitgiri. DG ASI had approved excavation of the site on February 16. 

A higher official of the Odisha Mining Corporation said the corporation has already intimated the ASI that it would stop stone mining at Parabhadi hill for continuation of the excavation work. On the requirement of khondalite stones for the ABADHA scheme, he said the corporation has sufficient sources to mine khondalite for the work. ASI and OMC officials had carried out a joint survey of the hill on December 24 last year and subsequently, ASI had written to the state government to stop mining to protect the existing heritage.

Meanwhile, ASI and local organisations working for preservation of Buddhist heritage in the area on Tuesday approached the Sukhuapada villagers to prevent stone quarrying by private parties. “We will also hold meetings with village committees of other nearby villages to prevent private miners for quarrying the stones from this hill as it has strong potential to give us new information on Buddhist heritage that existed,” said ASI Odisha chief Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak.

