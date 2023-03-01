Odisha loses 245 elephants in three years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 245 elephants perished in Odisha in last three years, informed Forest & Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat to the Assembly on Tuesday. Replying to a question by Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the minister stated that six of these elephants were killed by poachers.

The minister said 47 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in killing elephants and smuggling wildlife items including ivory and big cat skins. A total 39 tusks, one tiger hide and nine tiger nails have been recovered from their possession, he said.

Though the minister stated that no tiger death has been reported in the state in the last three years, between 2019-20 and 2021-22, replying to a question of member Prafulla Samal, the minister stated that Odisha lost three tigers in five years between 2017-18 and 2021-22. He further said that death of two big cats was natural, while one tiger was killed by poachers.

He, however, clarified that no tiger has died due to lack of treatment during this period. Amat said the state government has set up anti-poaching camps and formed special squads to protect tigers and their habitat. Development of prey base and meadow is also in progress, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 245 elephants perished in Odisha in last three years, informed Forest & Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat to the Assembly on Tuesday. Replying to a question by Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the minister stated that six of these elephants were killed by poachers. The minister said 47 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in killing elephants and smuggling wildlife items including ivory and big cat skins. A total 39 tusks, one tiger hide and nine tiger nails have been recovered from their possession, he said. Though the minister stated that no tiger death has been reported in the state in the last three years, between 2019-20 and 2021-22, replying to a question of member Prafulla Samal, the minister stated that Odisha lost three tigers in five years between 2017-18 and 2021-22. He further said that death of two big cats was natural, while one tiger was killed by poachers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He, however, clarified that no tiger has died due to lack of treatment during this period. Amat said the state government has set up anti-poaching camps and formed special squads to protect tigers and their habitat. Development of prey base and meadow is also in progress, he said.