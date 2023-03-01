Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Promotion in the offing for teachers, headmasters in Odisha

According to a notification by the School and Mass Education department, by amending the rules teachers of level V(b) will be promoted to level IV and level IV to level III of the service rules.

Published: 01st March 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to promote elementary school teachers and headmasters by relaxing the provisions of Odisha Elementary Education (method of recruitment and conditions of service of teachers and officers) Rules, 1997.

According to a notification by the School and Mass Education department, by amending the rules teachers of level V(b) will be promoted to level IV and level IV to level III of the service rules. Candidates who have rendered six years of service in levels V(a) and V(b) taken together and have rendered six months of service in level V(b) shall be eligible for promotion to the grade of level IV of the service.

Similarly, candidates who have rendered one year of service in level IV shall be eligible for promotion to level III. The promotions are being made for better academic development and smooth functioning of elementary schools as per the RTE norms, the department said. The department asked the director, elementary education, to complete the process by May 31 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Elementary Education
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp