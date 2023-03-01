Promotion in the offing for teachers, headmasters in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to promote elementary school teachers and headmasters by relaxing the provisions of Odisha Elementary Education (method of recruitment and conditions of service of teachers and officers) Rules, 1997.

According to a notification by the School and Mass Education department, by amending the rules teachers of level V(b) will be promoted to level IV and level IV to level III of the service rules. Candidates who have rendered six years of service in levels V(a) and V(b) taken together and have rendered six months of service in level V(b) shall be eligible for promotion to the grade of level IV of the service.

Similarly, candidates who have rendered one year of service in level IV shall be eligible for promotion to level III. The promotions are being made for better academic development and smooth functioning of elementary schools as per the RTE norms, the department said. The department asked the director, elementary education, to complete the process by May 31 this year.

