Odisha posts 40 per cent growth in net GST collection in February

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE tax revenue continued to improve post pandemic as Odisha posted a growth of 40 per cent (pc) in net GST collection in February. The state earned Rs 1712.48 crore last month as compared to Rs 1223.22 crore in February 2022. The net GST included Rs 1,205.89 crore of state GST and Rs 506.59 crore of IGST settlement for the month.

Official sources said the gross GST collection was Rs 4,519.35 crore in February with a growth of around 10.19 pc. It was the second highest gross GST collection of all time. In April last year, the state had collected Rs 4,910.23 crore. With a growth rate of 12.18 pc, the progressive collection of state GST till February is Rs 12,779 crore against Rs 11,391.76 crore collected during the corresponding period of last fiscal. The state has also seen a significant growth in collection VAT from petrol and liquor last month.

The collection was Rs 1,055.27 crore as against Rs 835.52 crore in the same month last year recording a growth rate of 26.3 pc. According to the tax officials, the progressive gross SGST collection till last month is Rs 44,692.87 crore as compared to Rs 40,210.01 crore collected during the corresponding period of 2021-22 financial year. The state has also collected Rs 1,751.6 crore of CGST and IGST.

“The growth in GST is mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors. Since Odisha is mostly a consuming state, there has been significant growth in tax revenue as consumption in various sectors grew and industrial activities gained pace post Covid outbreak,” said a tax official. The GST Commissionerate is also taking steps for increasing the base of taxpayers with the registration of 46,090 new taxpayers during the current financial year.

The generation of waybills has also increased by 20.72 pc during February signifying robust growth in business activities. “All the circles have been instructed to ensure over 90 pc return filing within the due date. Enforcement activities are also being undertaken by the Commissionerate as a deterrence to errant businessmen and to detect cases of fake invoices,” the official added.

BHUBANESWAR: THE tax revenue continued to improve post pandemic as Odisha posted a growth of 40 per cent (pc) in net GST collection in February. The state earned Rs 1712.48 crore last month as compared to Rs 1223.22 crore in February 2022. The net GST included Rs 1,205.89 crore of state GST and Rs 506.59 crore of IGST settlement for the month. Official sources said the gross GST collection was Rs 4,519.35 crore in February with a growth of around 10.19 pc. It was the second highest gross GST collection of all time. In April last year, the state had collected Rs 4,910.23 crore. With a growth rate of 12.18 pc, the progressive collection of state GST till February is Rs 12,779 crore against Rs 11,391.76 crore collected during the corresponding period of last fiscal. The state has also seen a significant growth in collection VAT from petrol and liquor last month. The collection was Rs 1,055.27 crore as against Rs 835.52 crore in the same month last year recording a growth rate of 26.3 pc. According to the tax officials, the progressive gross SGST collection till last month is Rs 44,692.87 crore as compared to Rs 40,210.01 crore collected during the corresponding period of 2021-22 financial year. The state has also collected Rs 1,751.6 crore of CGST and IGST.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The growth in GST is mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors. Since Odisha is mostly a consuming state, there has been significant growth in tax revenue as consumption in various sectors grew and industrial activities gained pace post Covid outbreak,” said a tax official. The GST Commissionerate is also taking steps for increasing the base of taxpayers with the registration of 46,090 new taxpayers during the current financial year. The generation of waybills has also increased by 20.72 pc during February signifying robust growth in business activities. “All the circles have been instructed to ensure over 90 pc return filing within the due date. Enforcement activities are also being undertaken by the Commissionerate as a deterrence to errant businessmen and to detect cases of fake invoices,” the official added.