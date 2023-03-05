18 women achievers get Aarya awards in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of International Women's Day, 18 women achievers from different sectors were felicitated with Aarya awards by the city-based Parichay Foundation here on Friday. Addressing the 11th edition of the award ceremony, Minister of Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallick said the foundation is doing a commendable job for society. The event was inaugurated by MP Manas Mangaraj, former MLAs Akash Das Nayak and Priyadarshi Mishra and writer Devdas Chhotray. Among the awardees, noted social activist Tulasi Munda received the lifetime achievement award, Monica Nayarr Patnaik in the field of media, Dr Sushmita Das for medical science, Sonali Sahu and Banasmita Pati for literature, Monalisa Panda for the environment and Sumitra Nayak for sports. Founder of Parichay Foundation Rosalin Patasani Mishra said Parichay Foundation is a platform to encourage women to achieve greater heights in their respective fields.