Home Cities Bhubaneswar

18 women achievers get Aarya awards in Bhubaneswar

Founder of Parichay Foundation Rosalin Patasani Mishra said Parichay Foundation is a  platform to encourage women to achieve greater heights in their respective fields.

Published: 05th March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Social activist Tulasi Munda receives lifetime achievement award. (Photo | Express) ​

Social activist Tulasi Munda receives lifetime achievement award. (Photo | Express) ​

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of International Women’s Day, 18 women achievers from different sectors were felicitated with Aarya awards by the city-based Parichay Foundation here on Friday. Addressing the 11th edition of the award ceremony, Minister of Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallick said the foundation is doing a commendable job for society. The event was inaugurated by MP Manas Mangaraj, former MLAs Akash Das Nayak and Priyadarshi Mishra and writer Devdas Chhotray.

Among the awardees, noted social activist Tulasi Munda received the lifetime achievement award, Monica Nayarr Patnaik in the field of media, Dr Sushmita Das for medical science, Sonali Sahu and Banasmita Pati for literature, Monalisa Panda for the environment and Sumitra Nayak for sports.

Founder of Parichay Foundation Rosalin Patasani Mishra said Parichay Foundation is a  platform to encourage women to achieve greater heights in their respective fields.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aarya awards International Women’s Day Parichay Foundation
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp