Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation fines agency for poor public toilet upkeep

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday imposed Rs 20,000 fine and issued a show cause notice to Sulabh International for its alleged failure in adhering to cleanliness standard and poor management of a public toilet in the Mancheswar Industrial area. Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the agency has been asked to explain why it failed to maintain hygiene and sanitation at the public toilet.

An official from BMC said the fine was imposed after a team visited the spot and found mismanagement at the toilet complex. During their visit, they also found that a portion of the toilet was being used as accommodation space, while they also received complaints of collection of user fee that has been completely waived off by the Housing and Urban Development department through a recent circular. “We have asked all the private agencies managing the public toilets in the city to make sure that no one is charged any user fee for their use. Action will be taken against those found collecting the fee,” he said.

Though the state capital has around 90 public toilets, people mostly hesitate to use them because of their poor condition. The BMC official, however, said that the agencies have been asked to ensure the cleanliness and hygiene of the public toilets managed by them failing which appropriate action will be initiated.

On the other hand, residents in many localities demanded strict action against open urination. Though the civic body, in 2019, brought provision of fine against open urination and defecation, lack of enforcement has failed to yield desired results in this regard.BMC officials said the enforcement will be intensified in the coming days.

