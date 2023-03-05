Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation fines agency for poor public toilet upkeep

Though the state capital has around 90 public toilets, people mostly hesitate to use them because of their poor condition.

Published: 05th March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday imposed Rs 20,000 fine and issued a show cause notice to Sulabh International for its alleged failure in adhering to cleanliness standard and poor management of a public toilet in the Mancheswar Industrial area. Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the agency has been asked to explain why it failed to maintain hygiene and sanitation at the public toilet.

An official from BMC said the fine was imposed after a team visited the spot and found mismanagement at the toilet complex. During their visit, they also found that a portion of the toilet was being used as accommodation space, while they also received complaints of collection of user fee that has been completely waived off by the Housing and Urban Development department through a recent circular. “We have asked all the private agencies managing the public toilets in the city to make sure that no one is charged any user fee for their use. Action will be taken against those found collecting the fee,” he said.

Though the state capital has around 90 public toilets, people mostly hesitate to use them because of their poor condition. The BMC official, however, said that the agencies have been asked to ensure the cleanliness and hygiene of the public toilets managed by them failing which appropriate action will be initiated.

On the other hand, residents in many localities demanded strict action against open urination. Though the civic body, in 2019, brought provision of fine against open urination and defecation, lack of enforcement has failed to yield desired results in this regard.BMC officials said the enforcement will be intensified in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp