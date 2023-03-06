Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two held in land fraud case in Odisha

Sabita had also opened an account in Punjab National Bank in the name of Rangalata and purchased electronic items like LED TV, refrigerator, washing machine, and others.

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested two persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in land frauds amounting to Rs 45 lakh. Accused Sabita Das of Jagatsinghpur and Aditya Sahoo of Athagarh had reportedly contacted one Swosti Ranjan Pani of Sailashree Vihar to sell a land worth Rs 2 crore at Bachhapur mouza in Baranga.

The land is registered in the name of Rangalata Swain (75). The accused impersonated as Rangalata and produced fake documents like patta papers, PAN/Aadhaar cards and residential certificate. They took an advance of Rs 25 lakh from Swosti to sell the land but later went incommunicado.

Swosti realised that he was duped and he lodged a complaint with the EOW. According to the EOW officers, Rangalata of Baranga has five plots in her name in Bachhapur mouza. Sabita affixed her photographs on the fabricated documents. The accused even opened a bank account in the name of Rangalata by submitting forged documents.

Sabita and Aditya had also taken an advance of Rs 20 lakh from another victim, Sripati Badajena, by impersonating as Rangalata.Besides cheating the victims, the accused attempted to avail a bank loan by impersonating as Rangalata and mortgaging the patta document of her land, however, they did not succeed.

Sabita had also opened an account in Punjab National Bank in the name of Rangalata and purchased electronic items like LED TV, refrigerator, washing machine, and others.“A case was registered in this connection on March 2 and the accused have been arrested. It is being suspected that the accused have possibly cheated other victims too by using similar modus operandi and further investigation is continuing,” said an EOW officer.

