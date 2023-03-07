BJD eyes seat tally increase in Western Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to increase party’s seat tally in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from western Odisha, the ruling BJD has turned its focus on the region.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to three western Odisha districts - Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bargarh, on March 5 where he launched several projects including the Biju Expressway - indicates the shift in the party’s priority in the coming days. The CM has already visited most of the western Odisha districts during the last two months and is expected to visit Balangir soon.

Besides the CM, organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das and observers are visiting the area frequently to strengthen the party’s base by holding workers conferences. Das is now on a tour of western Odisha districts till March 9. Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya told this paper that the focus is now western Odisha districts with an aim to improve the performance of the party in the 2024 elections.

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to increase party’s seat tally in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from western Odisha, the ruling BJD has turned its focus on the region. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to three western Odisha districts - Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bargarh, on March 5 where he launched several projects including the Biju Expressway - indicates the shift in the party’s priority in the coming days. The CM has already visited most of the western Odisha districts during the last two months and is expected to visit Balangir soon. Besides the CM, organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das and observers are visiting the area frequently to strengthen the party’s base by holding workers conferences. Das is now on a tour of western Odisha districts till March 9. Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya told this paper that the focus is now western Odisha districts with an aim to improve the performance of the party in the 2024 elections. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });