Odisha government promoting entrepreneurship, says Industries Minister

The real estate sector also has a bright future because of the technical labour available at present in the state, he said.  

Published: 07th March 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is encouraging entrepreneurship among youths to change the job oriented mindset, said Industries and MSME Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Monday. Addressing the 18th edition of Home Decor and India International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Maidan here, the minister said, “People of Odisha are mostly service oriented. If we go behind the psyche, they want security. We want to change it and encourage them to become entrepreneurs.” 

“The concept has to be taken forward by the younger generation of the state,” he said. Stating that Odisha is well connected by air, rail, road and ports, Deb said the state is open to manufacturing of everything - from a small pin to TMT bar.

The real estate sector also has a bright future because of the technical labour available at present in the state, he said.  “How affordable you can make this construction and real estate business is the order of the day,” he said. 

The minister also spoke on innovation and use of new technology with which better structure could be provided to buyers with the same amount of money. Industries secretary Subasish Das, branch manager of National Small Industries Corporation Pradipta Kumar Biswasroy, CREDAI Bhubaneswar Foundation president Suryakanta Nanda, and other delegated also attended the concluding ceremony of the trade fair. 
Exhibitors from nine countries and 16 states took part in the trade fair that recorded over 2.5 lakh footfall in 10 days.

