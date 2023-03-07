Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rain to dampen Holi festivities in Odisha

 Similarly, rainfall activity may also occur in many districts of western Odisha as well as Angul, Kandhamal and Keonjhar between Wednesday and Thursday. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief from the scorching heat ahead of Dola Purnima and Holi, the IMD on Monday forecast light to moderate rain in many parts of the state between March 7 and 11. IMD officials said starting from Tuesday light to moderate rain is expected to occur in many areas of the state. 

Rainfall is predicted in parts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi from Tuesday to Wednesday Similarly, rainfall activity may also occur in many districts of western Odisha as well as Angul, Kandhamal and Keonjhar between Wednesday and Thursday. 

The day temperature in this period, however, may remain 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal. 
Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 37.8 degree Celsius on the day. Besides, six other stations including Baripada, Sambalpur, Titlagarh and Malkangiri also recorded temperature of 37 degree and above on the day.

