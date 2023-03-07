Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Twin City police launch ‘Reach Her’ programme for working women

The necessity to launch the initiative was felt as many single women from various districts of Odisha are shifting to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for professional reasons.

Senior police officers during the launch of ‘Reach Her’ programme in Bhubaneswar

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to instill a sense of security among the working women, the Commissionerate Police recently launched ‘Reach Her’ programme in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The necessity to launch the initiative was felt as many single women from various districts of Odisha are shifting to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for professional reasons. The aim of the programme is to address various issues of working women and to empower them, said the police.

“In recent years, many single women are shifting to the twin city for work and they are staying on rent and hostels here. Private companies having maximum women workforce have been identified and Reach Her programme will be held in such firms at regular intervals,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Sources said the police have identified four to five companies in Bhubaneswar where the maximum workforce consists of women. The first Reach Her programme was held at a private company in Mancheswar Industrial Estate on February 25. 

Many women return to their residences from the company in Mancheswar late in the evening. During the meeting, the women apprised the police about the places near their company where the people are openly consuming alcohol.

Some women employees of the private firm also informed the police about a few places where miscreants pass lewd comments at them. While a few women employees pointed out about the poor lighting on the roads and lack of adequate transport facilities during late evening hours. 

“On receiving information from the women employees working in a private firm in Mancheswar, raids were conducted. We will soon raise their other issues with the concerned officials,” said Singh.
As part of Reach Her programme, the working women will be assured that their grievances will be looked into promptly without revealing their identities, said the police.

