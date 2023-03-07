Your jails will fall short, Dharmendra Pradhan dares BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a BJP delegation met Governor Ganeshi Lal and submitted a petition over the worsening law and order situation in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attacked the BJD saying the government cannot cow down the main opposition party by sending its workers to jail.

Addressing a media conference at the state BJP headquarters here after induction of new members from Dhenkanal district, Pradhan said, “We accept the challenge of the BJD government which wants to crush a democratic movement launched by the BJP against the deteriorating law and order situation by sending its Yuva Morcha workers to jail.”

Asserting that the party will further intensify its agitation over twin issues of worsening law and order and high rate of infant and maternal mortality in the state, the Union minister said the jails will fall short to accommodate the BJP workers. Congratulating the chief minister for completing 23 years in the office which is a record in the state, Pradhan said, “We are ready to take our fight against your government’s failure to maintain law and order in Odisha. Do whatever but you cannot stop us.”

Pradhan said there is complete lawlessness in the state and the manner in which senior police officers, including DGP are being used, probably, is not being witnessed in other parts of the country. The BJD government is in the path of systematic failure, he alleged.

Control criminal elements in BJP first: Pranab Das

In a quick rebuttal to Dharmendra Pradhan’s statements, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das urged the Union minister to control criminal elements in the BJP first.

He alleged that the person whom the BJP has made the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly is a habitual offender and allegedly involved in a murder case and currently out on bail. The BJP Yuva Morcha president is also a murder accused who is on bail. The attack on police in Bhubaneswar recently during a rally was led by him, Das said.

He requested Pradhan to see the videos showing Yuva Morcha workers attacking police which he had sent to him (Pradhan) earlier. “What message are you giving to the youths of the state by supporting such a leader,” he asked. He said everybody expected the Union minister to pull up these leaders who have tarnished the image of the BJP. “But we have today seen a completely opposite situation,” he added.

