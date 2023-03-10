Odisha CM approves plan for Sikharchandi development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two months after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the plan to develop Sikharchandi temple and its periphery in the state capital as a tourist spot, the Bhubaneswar Development Authoirty (BDA) initiated process for its execution with an outlay of Rs 25 crore in the next fiscal.

BDA officials said the project is most likely to commence in the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal after finalisation of the bidder. The BDA has floated tender for development of the temple and its surroundings as a tourist attraction within 18 months from the date of commencement of the work. The project will be implemented on around 54 acre land. As per the master plan prepared by BDA, the project will be implemented in four zones.

While zone 1 will have parking along with sports and other facilities, zone 2 will have a viewpoint and trekking route to the top of the Sikharchandi hill. Infrastructure for various entertainment activities will be developed in zones 3 and 4. The development of the main temple, community centre, shops and other facilities will also be part of the project. The chief minister had approved the master plan for development of the temple in the first week of January this year.

