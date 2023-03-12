Puri fire mishap puts inspection under scanner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The massive fire mishap at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri has brought focus back on poor fire safety surveillance in the pilgrim town which also is a major tourist hub of the state. Establishments like Laxmi Market Complex, Grand Centre Shopping Complex, Surya Complex and Nayak Plaza have long been operating without valid fire safety certificates.

The owner of Laxmi Market Complex was served a notice in February 2018 but did not submit form-III (application for fire safety certificate). A fresh notice was again issued on June 2 last year but to no avail. Same with Grand Centre Shopping Complex which is still running without a valid fire safety certificate.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Service had rejected application of Surya Complex as the owner had not submitted the required documents for inspection of the building. The application was rejected in 2020 and the owner was asked to submit a fresh application. A notice was served in June last year but it was ignored too.

In all the cases, fire services wing initiated no action against the owner of the premises nor did it write to the district administration seeking its intervention. The mishap has now woken it out of its slumber.

“Inspections will be carried out in Puri and anyone violating the rules will be strictly asked to comply within a stipulated time period,” asserted director general of Fire and Emergency Service Santosh Kumar Upadhyay.Sources said many owners of old buildings in Puri are finding it difficult to comply with Odisha Fire Service (Amendment) Act.

“The structures of old buildings are complex and the owners are facing difficulties in complying with the rules. The owners of such buildings will be asked to set up additional staircases outside their establishments as a precautionary measure and directed to remain adequately equipped to handle any untoward incident,” said a fire officer.

