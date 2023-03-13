Aditya Birla Public School celebrates Women’s Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Women in Education’, an event to raise awareness on gender equality in the sphere of education, was organised by the Aditya Birla Public School here to celebrate International Women’s Day recently.The event included speeches, discussions, and cultural programmes highlighting the importance of empowering women through education.

Joining the event as the chief guest additional director general of Press Information Bureau (PIB) Akhil Kumar Mishra spoke on the importance of women's participation in different fields and urged them to break the stereotypes and work towards their goals with determination.

Aditya Birla Public School, Bhubaneswar Principal LN Dash stressed the importance of creating a gender-sensitive, conducive environment for students. The principal also thanked the ABMCPL group advisor (Education) S Ganguli.

