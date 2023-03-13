Central University of Odisha felicitates six women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central University of Odisha, Koraput on Friday felicitated six working women, including two visually impaired ones from various strata of society for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields on International Women’s Day. Vice chancellor prof Chakradhar Tripathi felicitated social activists Basanti Behera and B Rojalin of Welfare of Blind Organization in Jajpur for their outstanding contribution for devoting themselves to empower persons with visual impairment.

Women educationist Dr Rudrani Mohanty was felicitated for her dedication towards the welfare of students and empowering females. Bijayalaxmi Takri, a security guard of girls’ hostel in the university, was felicitated for her contribution and dedication to ensure safety and security of the hostel boarders. The girl’s hostel caretaker B Swarnamala and sweeper Laxmi Khilla were also felicitated on the occasion.

