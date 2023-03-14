Forest fire in Odisha: Pradhan seeks Centre’s help

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As incidents of forest fire have spiked across Odisha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday held a meeting with his cabinet colleague and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav seeking his early intervention to contain the situation.

Pradhan urged Yadav to institute urgent measures to contain forest fire and recommended to set up an empowered committee consisting of central and state forest officials and environmentalists for charting long-term action plan for mitigating and preventing forest fire in Odisha.

Stating that most of the personnel have not received training on the usage of the equipment provided to the Forest department, Pradhan suggested use of helicopters and airborne methods for dousing forest fire. It is needed as some parts are still inaccessible to the fire fighting apparatus on ground, he said.

Pradhan said that wildfires in Odisha continue to ravage forests across the state causing massive loss to the flora and fauna and severely affecting the wildlife of the state. Prolonged dry spells since October 2022 and accumulation of inflammable materials such as dry leaves across the forests has led to large scale forest fires, he pointed out.

The minister also underlined that Odisha recorded 642 large fire incidents between March 2 and 9, the highest in the country. Besides, the state recorded 871 large forest fires since November 2022, the beginning of the forest fire season, which was also a national record for the season. Odisha was followed by Andhra Pradesh (751), Karnataka (642), Telangana (447) and Madhya Pradesh (316), he said.

With the Forest Survey of India (FSI) statistics suggesting the number of large forest fire incidents reported in Odisha to be 202 on Monday, the highest among all states in the country, Pradhan stated that 35 per cent of all forest fire in the country have been reported from Odisha.

He said of the 51,619 km forest cover in the state a significant portion, including Similipal National Park, have been categorised as ‘extremely fire-prone’, ‘very highly fire-prone’ and ‘highly fire-prone.’ In last four months Odisha has reportedly lost 4,000 hectare of forest area due to forest fire. Without swift action forest fire incidents in 2023 would cross the 2021 levels, in which the state had reported a staggering 51,968 wildfires, the minister added.

He urged Yadav to intervene and convene a meeting with officials of MoEFCC and Odisha government for launching urgent measures to contain and subdue the raging forest fires in the state.

