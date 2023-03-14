Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Congress stages demo on Adani, price rise issue

Police took Congress workers into preventive custody during the agitation as they hurled tomatoes and eggs at them.

State Congress members stage protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress workers led by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak on Monday demonstrated in front of the Raj Bhavan here protesting alleged attempts by the Centre to suppress the stock manipulation and financial fraud by the Adani group and spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Police took Congress workers into preventive custody during the agitation as they hurled tomatoes and eggs at them. Senior Congress leaders including former OPCC president Jaydev Jena, party MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and former minister Ganeswar Behera along with the party workers were seen scaling the barricades put up by the police in front of the Raj Bhavan. 

“We are protesting against the central government and the state government over scams and price rise. The Centre should form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the Adani scam,” Pattanayak said.
A delegation of the party also submitted memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking probe into fraud charges against Adani group, he added. The workers also put LPG cylinders and cow dung on the road to protest against the spiralling price of domestic gas.

