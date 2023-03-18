Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Clouds bring down forest fire points in Odisha to zero

The state used to report over 1,500 fire points including over 100 major wildfire incidents due to rising soaring mercury level and prolonged dryness.

Fire raging inside a forest in Nabarangpur.(File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With thundershower activities occurring in parts of Odisha for the last two days, major forest fire points came down to zero in the state on Friday. PCCF and head of forest force Debidutta Biswal said rain activities have also brought down the total number of fire incidents, including all small fire points, to below 150.  “Cloudy weather and thunderstorm activities for the last two days have certainly eased the overall forest fire situation in the state,” he said.

The state used to report over 1,500 fire points including over 100 major wildfire incidents due to rising soaring mercury level and prolonged dryness. The PCCF informed field level staff were being able to attend to around 98 per cent forest fires.  “Action plan readied at the district level are also being enforced by the Divisional Forest Offices (DFOs) to prevent forest fire,” he said.

