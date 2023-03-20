Disc jockey dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A city-based disc jockey allegedly died by suicide at his house in Unit-III under Kharavela Nagar police limits on Saturday night.The kin of the deceased have alleged that he was being harassed by a female friend for money. A male friend of the woman was also involved, his family members told the police.

According to the police, the man told his mother at about 6.30 pm on Saturday that he was feeling unwell and went to his room. Due to the rains, there was a power outage and when the supply was restored, his mother knocked the door at about 10 pm.

When he did not open the door, the family members broke it open and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him received dead.The police said no suicide note was recovered from the room but his mobile phone was seized for investigation. A scientific team visited the spot on Sunday to probe the incident.

“A case has been registered in this connection under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Investigation is continuing and further action will be initiated accordingly,” said an officer of Kharvel Nagar police station. The postmortem of the deceased was carried out on the day, said police.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm

BHUBANESWAR: A city-based disc jockey allegedly died by suicide at his house in Unit-III under Kharavela Nagar police limits on Saturday night.The kin of the deceased have alleged that he was being harassed by a female friend for money. A male friend of the woman was also involved, his family members told the police. According to the police, the man told his mother at about 6.30 pm on Saturday that he was feeling unwell and went to his room. Due to the rains, there was a power outage and when the supply was restored, his mother knocked the door at about 10 pm. When he did not open the door, the family members broke it open and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him received dead.The police said no suicide note was recovered from the room but his mobile phone was seized for investigation. A scientific team visited the spot on Sunday to probe the incident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A case has been registered in this connection under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Investigation is continuing and further action will be initiated accordingly,” said an officer of Kharvel Nagar police station. The postmortem of the deceased was carried out on the day, said police. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm