Female elephant found dead in Odisha's Satkosia

The joint task force (JTF) that went to the spot for investigation is trying to ascertain the exact cause of death of the jumbo.

Published: 20th March 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 10:17 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Carcass of a female sub-adult elephant was recovered from Pampasar range of Satkosia on Saturday.The field staff during forest patrolling detected the carcass which was in the advanced stage of decomposition, Angul RCCF M Yogajayanand said.

The joint task force (JTF) that went to the spot for investigation is trying to ascertain the exact cause of death of the jumbo. The sample of the carcass has been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Health in OUAT, Bhubaneswar for further examination, Yogajayanand said.

While forest officials ruled out possibilities of electrocution, divisional forest officer Saroj Panda said the tusks of the elephant were intact indicating that it might not have been poached.

