3 terrorise petrol pump staff, detained

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three anti-socials, one of them armed with a sharp weapon, went berserk at a petrol pump and allegedly attacked the staff near the busy Kalpana Square area on Monday evening. One of them brandishing a chopper terrorised the petrol pump staff in full public glare. The incident which occurred between 7 pm and 7.30 pm left the locals panic-struck.

Trouble started when one of the accused went to refuel his two-wheeler and a heated exchange broke out between him and the staff over the quantity of petrol as well as payment made for the same. He left the petrol pump cautioning the staff that he would teach them a lesson.

Minutes later, the youth returned with two of his associates and attacked the petrol pump’s staff. The police said about four staff sustained minor injuries in the attack. However, locals gathered and the three were overpowered. “A case was registered and the three have been detained,” said an officer of Badagada police station.

