Naveen declares ‘Zwigato’ tax free in Odisha

A CMO release stated the state government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies.

Published: 23rd March 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday waived off entertainment tax on the Hindi movie ‘Zwigato’, directed by Nandita Das.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended a special screening of the movie at Naveen Niwas this evening and gave his approval on exempting entertainment tax on the movie. Featuring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami as the lead characters, the film tells the story of a food delivery man and his family. Das shot the movie entirely in Bhubaneswar within 25 days in 2021.

A CMO release stated the state government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. The chief minister appreciated the efforts of Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

Apart from the four to five main characters who are from Mumbai, local actors are a part of the film’s cast, said the director who was in the city on the day to promote the film. 

The last film in Odisha to get tax-free status was the Odia film ‘DAMaN’, which is based on the malaria eradication programme of the state government.

