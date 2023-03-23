Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New OTS on the anvil to salvage OSFC’s outstanding loan of Rs 475 crore

Under the OTS scheme that is in force, OSFC offered to settle cases for which it has obtained a decree from a competent court.

Odisha State Financial Corporation (OSFC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As its entire loan portfolio involving principal outstanding of over Rs 250 crore turns non-performing assets (NPA), the Odisha State Financial Corporation (OSFC) has submitted a fresh proposal for a new OTS policy to the state government.

With an accumulated loss of Rs 470 crore, the corporation has limited its activities only to recovering age-old loans amounting to Rs 455 crore. Of the 8,213 defaulting loan accounts, the corporation has resorted to recovery measures under provisions of the State Financial Corporation (SFC) Act, 1951 by filing cases.
In 2020-21, the corporation could settle only 15 loan accounts under OTS for Rs 1.74 crore against an outstanding of Rs 48.63 crore. It could manage to recover Rs 13.1 crore in 2021-22 despite the adverse impact of Covid-19.

“The OTS-11 policy is in force from May 2, 2011. Even after 12 years of the implementation of the policy, borrowers are not keen to accept it and settle their dues. A new OTS policy is under active consideration by the state government,” sources in the MSME department said.

Under the OTS scheme that is in force, OSFC offered to settle cases for which it has obtained a decree from a competent court. Hardly, any of the borrowers are showing interest to accept the offer as in most cases their units have gone sick, the sources said.

Since OSFC stopped its lending activities nearly two decades ago, it is becoming difficult for the corporation to recover its loans. Besides, a substantial amount of the loan portfolio is blocked under litigation. With no buyers for the assets seized by the corporation there is the remote possibility of salvaging the existing loan portfolio, the sources maintained.

OSFC came into existence in 1956, to mainly finance first-generation entrepreneurs. Most of the units set up taking finance from the state PSU failed due to the sanction of working capital in a piecemeal manner. There was also lack of infrastructure and industrial climate in the state.

