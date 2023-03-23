Plus II enrollment in 106 upgraded schools this session in Bhubaneswar

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Notably, the state government had announced to start Class XI in these schools as a measure to bring down the dropout rate further in schools. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will impart Plus II education in 106 upgraded higher secondary schools from the 2023-24 academic session. School and Mass Education department officials said 57 of these schools are being developed under Samagra Siksha, while the rest are being upgraded by the state government. 

Minister Samir Ranjan Dash who joined a workshop organised for the orientation of officials and heads of schools ahead of the commencement of enrollment of students to these schools, termed it a revolutionary step by the state government. 

He asked the district education officers and other field-level officials of the department to ensure all arrangements in place in advance to make the admission process to these schools in the upcoming academic session hassle-free. 

Accordingly, the government selected the schools for upgradation in areas where there were no higher secondary schools in a radius of 30 km. In the Assembly, Dash said the process for the appointment of 2,026 teachers and 2,064 office assistants in different schools has already started.

The minister said a budgetary allocation of Rs 280 crore has been made to the Panchayati Raj department for the construction of additional classrooms in the schools. Besides, Rs 805.14 crore has been allocated under the Mo School Abhijan for all-around improvement in schools including infrastructure development. He said Rs 578 crore is also available with the School and Mass Education department for these purposes, he added.

In response to a question by Mohan Charan Majhi regarding electricity in state schools, the minister said according to the statistics of School and Mass Education department, a total of 11,710 schools in the state neither have electricity nor solar panels.

The data also reveals that 41,996 schools do not have computers while 21,065 lack playgrounds or alternative playing fields. A total of 6,781 schools also do not have adequate classrooms. Moreover, 6,011 schools in the state do not have teachers as per Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR).

